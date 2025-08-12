Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Matthew Perry’s Struggles Before His Death

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jennifer Aniston spoke candidly about grieving her late “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry, who died at age 54 in October 2023. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston revealed that she and her fellow cast members had been “mourning” Perry long before his death, during his ongoing battle with addiction.

“We did everything we could when we could,” Aniston said, referencing the support provided to Perry throughout his struggles. She noted that his fight against addiction was challenging, both for him and for those around him. “It almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight,” she explained.

Perry passed away from the “acute effects” of ketamine, with drowning listed as a contributing factor. His body was found in a hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades. His death drew attention to the broader issues of substance abuse in Hollywood, an area Perry had openly discussed in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”

Aniston shared a heartfelt tribute to Perry on social media after his passing, citing a text Perry had sent her, which included a photo of them laughing together on the set of the iconic show. In her tribute, she stated, “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain.”

She also recounted a conversation they had the day he died, sharing that he seemed happy and healthy, having made significant lifestyle changes. “He was getting in shape and was not in pain,” Aniston recalled. “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy.”

Describing their close-knit bond, Aniston emphasized the impact Perry had on her life and the lives of their co-stars. “He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were,” she added.

Aniston concluded, reflecting on Perry’s legacy, “He made us laugh really hard.”