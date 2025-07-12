Jennifer Aniston Reveals New Romance with Hypnotist Jim Curtis

Los Angeles, CA – Jennifer Aniston is off the market. The 56-year-old actress, known for her role on the iconic television series ‘Friends‘, is reportedly dating hypnotist Jim Curtis, 49. Multiple sources confirmed the relationship to Us Weekly, stating that the couple has been spending a lot of time together while keeping things private.

One source mentioned, “They are being super private but they are happy and really into each other.” Aniston and Curtis initially started as friends but their connection deepened over time. “They’ve been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in L.A.,” the source added. “It’s very Zen, and she has always been very much into that. They’re a good match.”

The couple was first photographed together over the Fourth of July weekend while vacationing in Mallorca, Spain. They were seen enjoying their time with Aniston’s long-time friend, actor Jason Bateman, and his wife Amanda Anka.

Even though Aniston and Curtis have managed to shield their relationship from public scrutiny, they have shown support for each other on social media. Aniston has recently liked several of Curtis’s Instagram posts, including one about recovering from difficult romantic experiences. In turn, Curtis expressed support by liking one of Aniston’s posts featuring his upcoming book.

Jim Curtis describes himself as a “wellness pioneer” and life coach on his website. He claims to have helped many people improve their health and relationships through hypnotherapy. This new romance marks the first public relationship for Aniston since her split from actor Justin Theroux in 2018.

Aniston’s dating history has often made headlines, including her past high-profile marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. She and Theroux remain friendly post-split, with Theroux stating that Aniston is “still very dear” to him. Meanwhile, fans of the actress are hoping that her new love brings her the happiness she deserves.