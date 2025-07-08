Entertainment
Jennifer Aniston Sparks Romance Rumors with Hypnotist Jim Curtis
MAJORCA, Spain — Actress Jennifer Aniston, known for her role in the iconic TV show “Friends,” is reportedly sparking romance rumors with hypnotist Jim Curtis. The pair was recently spotted vacationing together on Mallorca island during the Fourth of July weekend, raising eyebrows among fans.
Aniston, 56, and Curtis were photographed enjoying time with close friends including actor Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. Aniston dressed casually in a black tank top, jeans, and sunglasses, while Curtis sported a relaxed look with a green long-sleeved shirt and dark shorts.
The two were seen introducing Curtis to Aniston’s friends as they climbed into a sprinter van. Later, the group reportedly attended a yacht party together, according to the Daily Mail.
While Aniston’s representatives did not respond to requests for comments, the actress and Curtis do follow each other on Instagram. Aniston has liked several of Curtis’s posts, many of which focus on the power of manifestation.
Curtis describes himself as a “coach,” aiming to help individuals heal and thrive through personal development techniques. One of his Instagram videos features a mantra encouraging followers to trust love and release past pain. Aniston has also shared one of Curtis’s books titled “Shift Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness,” which aligns with her interest in spiritual growth.
Prior to this romantic speculation, Aniston was married to actors Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.
Recent Posts
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Brings Major Discounts for Fashion Lovers
- DAZN Enlists wTVision for New Virtual Set at FIFA Club World Cup 2025
- FIFA Opens Office at Trump Tower, Strengthening U.S. Ties
- Nicki Minaj Calls Out Jay-Z Over Tidal Payment Dispute
- Mary Lou Retton Arrested for DUI in West Virginia
- Thiago Silva Faces Chelsea in World Club Cup Semifinals
- Ryan Alpert Appointed Georgia Tech’s New Athletic Director
- Cole Swider Shines as Lakers Defeat Heat, Spurs and Warriors Impress Youth
- NBA Summer League Features Top NCAA Prospects and Former Stars
- Chelsea Faces Fluminense: João Pedro’s Emotional Reunion
- Severe Thunderstorms Sweep Through Greater Houston Area
- Lucid Air Grand Touring Sets New Electric Vehicle Record at 1,205 Kilometers
- Brooks Houck Found Guilty in Crystal Rogers Murder Case
- All-Star Player Undergoes Eye Surgery, Set for Mavs Training Camp
- Trump Announces 50% Tariff on Copper Imports
- Oneil Cruz Makes Record Throw in Pirates’ Loss to Mariners
- Jennifer Aniston Sparks Romance Rumors with Hypnotist Jim Curtis
- EPA Places 140 Employees on Leave After Climate Policy Dissent
- Judge’s Indictment Prosecution Moves Forward Amid Claims of Immunity
- Wimbledon 2025: Quarterfinal Matches Heat Up on Day Nine