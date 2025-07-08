Jennifer Aniston Sparks Romance Rumors with Hypnotist Jim Curtis

MAJORCA, Spain — Actress Jennifer Aniston, known for her role in the iconic TV show “Friends,” is reportedly sparking romance rumors with hypnotist Jim Curtis. The pair was recently spotted vacationing together on Mallorca island during the Fourth of July weekend, raising eyebrows among fans.

Aniston, 56, and Curtis were photographed enjoying time with close friends including actor Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. Aniston dressed casually in a black tank top, jeans, and sunglasses, while Curtis sported a relaxed look with a green long-sleeved shirt and dark shorts.

The two were seen introducing Curtis to Aniston’s friends as they climbed into a sprinter van. Later, the group reportedly attended a yacht party together, according to the Daily Mail.

While Aniston’s representatives did not respond to requests for comments, the actress and Curtis do follow each other on Instagram. Aniston has liked several of Curtis’s posts, many of which focus on the power of manifestation.

Curtis describes himself as a “coach,” aiming to help individuals heal and thrive through personal development techniques. One of his Instagram videos features a mantra encouraging followers to trust love and release past pain. Aniston has also shared one of Curtis’s books titled “Shift Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness,” which aligns with her interest in spiritual growth.

Prior to this romantic speculation, Aniston was married to actors Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.