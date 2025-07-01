Jennifer Aniston Stars in Apple TV+ Adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s Memoir

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jennifer Aniston will star in a new series inspired by Jennette McCurdy’s acclaimed memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Apple TV+ has ordered ten episodes of the project, which is set to explore McCurdy’s experiences as a former child actor.

The series will depict the complicated relationship between an 18-year-old actress, modeled after McCurdy, and her overbearing mother, played by Aniston. The logline promises a mix of heartbreak and humor, illustrating the struggles of both characters.

Jennette McCurdy gained fame for her role as Sam Puckett on Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” and its spinoff “Sam & Cat.” Over the years, her memoir has resonated deeply with audiences, detailing her emotional challenges and journey toward healing following her mother’s death in 2013.

“I’ve been so touched by how much the emotional thrust of the story has connected with people,” McCurdy said shortly after her book’s release. “It’s been amazing to see people respond to the humor in it alongside the heavier themes.”

The series is co-written by McCurdy and Ari Katcher, who also serves as co-showrunner. Both will executive produce the series, along with Aniston and several production teams, including Echo Films and Merman Productions.

In her role on Apple TV+, Aniston continues her collaboration with the platform, also starring in “The Morning Show,” which is set to premiere its fourth season on September 17, 2025. Her work on the drama has previously earned her multiple Emmy nominations.

The adaptation reflects ongoing trends in television to delve into personal stories through the lens of public figures. McCurdy’s unique perspective, enriched by her firsthand experiences in the entertainment industry, will bring depth to this series.

No casting announcements have been made yet for the role of the young actress. However, the portrayal of McCurdy’s complex relationship with her mother is expected to resonate widely, given the memoir’s success.