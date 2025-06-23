Jennifer Garner Celebrates Final Mile of Charity Run with a Kiss

Santa Monica, California — Actress Jennifer Garner completed the final mile of her 67-day challenge on Sunday, June 22, raising awareness for childhood hunger and the #67Strong4Kids campaign. Garner, 53, was supported by her boyfriend, John Miller, at the event.

The challenge required participants to run one mile a day for 67 days, with funds raised directed to Save the Children, a charity focused on combating global childhood hunger. A donation of just $67 can provide therapeutic food for a severely malnourished child.

Garner, who has been an ambassador for Save the Children for 17 years, told PEOPLE, “I run because it feels good afterward, but it’s not something that I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to go out and run.'” She explained that the challenge felt meaningful to her and was a commitment she wanted to keep.

After completing her final mile, Garner and Miller shared a kiss, marking a sweet moment amid the charitable event. They were last seen together on May 3, where they were spotted smiling and looking happy.

Garner’s relationship with Miller has been on and off since 2018, following her divorce from actor Ben Affleck in 2015. While Garner shares three children with Affleck, Miller is a father of two with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell.

At the Santa Monica event, Garner sported a T-shirt with the words “67 Strong 4 Kids” alongside black leggings and athletic shoes. Miller supported her in a casual green T-shirt and jeans.

Garner is grateful for the community and encouraged others to participate in the campaign, stating, “I believe in the power of just people showing up.” Those interested can still contribute to the cause.