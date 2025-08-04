Jennifer Garner Confirms Madonna Biopic is Still Happening

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Actress Jennifer Garner confirmed this week on the podcast SmartLess that her role in the upcoming Madonna biopic is still in the works. Despite earlier reports suggesting the project was shelved, Garner insists the film titled “Like a Virgin” is very much alive.

Garner, who was announced as the lead in the biopic back in 2022, expressed her excitement about portraying the legendary singer. “That’s supposed to still happen,” she said during the podcast. The film is set to be directed by Madonna herself, who has been developing the project since at least 2020.

In her interview, Garner explained the effort she put into preparing for her role, emphasizing her lack of formal dance training. “I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it, because I wasn’t a trained dancer and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically, and sing. And sing with her!” she said.

Previously anticipated to begin production, the biopic was reportedly delayed after Madonna embarked on a tour. Despite the uncertainty, Garner remains optimistic about the project. She noted, “Anything that’s great… takes a long time,” reinforcing her belief that the film will eventually come to fruition.

Madonna has also been working on a screenplay for the project while maintaining her focus on a separate limited series about her life at Netflix. The series is to be executive produced by Garner along with Shawn Levy, further expanding the pop icon’s story on screen.

With the biopic and series both in development, fans are eagerly anticipating how Madonna’s life and career will unfold in these upcoming adaptations.