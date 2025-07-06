Entertainment
Jennifer Garner Epitomizes Nautical Style on Set of New Show
NEW YORK, NY — Jennifer Garner showcased a throwback fashion style on July 2 while filming her new TV show, The Five Star Weekend, based on Elin Hilderbrand‘s bestselling novel. The series follows five friends on a summer getaway, prompting Garner to adopt a complete nautical look.
The actress stepped onto the set in classic brown boat shoes, combining sleek canvas slip-ons with rubber soles and leather laces. In a statement, she said, ‘I wanted my wardrobe to capture the essence of those lazy summer days on the water.’
Garner complemented her footwear with barrel-leg jeans rolled at the hem and a navy blue shirt, reminiscent of summer outfits worn along coastal towns. This fashion-forward appearance aligns with current runway trends for Spring 2024 and 2025, where boat shoes are making a strong comeback.
Boat shoes have been featured prominently in recent fashion collections, with brands like Sperry releasing updated designs. ‘These shoes are versatile and perfect for summer fashion,’ a fashion industry insider noted, emphasizing the growing popularity of traditional styles paired with contemporary fashion.
While The Five Star Weekend doesn’t premiere until later this year, many expect it to influence summer fashion trends, prompting fans to emulate Garner’s coastal-inspired wardrobe. As summer approaches, the actress’s stylish homage to maritime attire encourages both comfort and nostalgia in everyday fashion choices.
