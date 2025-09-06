Jennifer Garner Holds Vintage Fashion Show in Closet Amid Cleaning Attempt

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Actress Jennifer Garner showcased her vintage fashion in a playful video on Instagram while trying to declutter her closet on Wednesday, September 3.

The 53-year-old actress transformed her attempt to clean out her sweatpants collection into an impromptu fashion show, dancing and modeling outfits she couldn’t bear to part with.

Garner kicked off her closet show with a pair of dark gray joggers featuring a light gray stripe and stars along the sides. She then moved on to navy track pants highlighted by a single white side stripe.

Reflecting on her collection, Garner said, “Some of these beautiful sweatpants have been around two decades. Tried to pare down; they all stayed.” She encouraged her followers to stay tuned for more fashion tips.

Among the various pairs she showcased were wide-leg sweats in dark brown and medium gray, followed by slim-fit joggers with a surprising twist as they turned out to be tear-away pants.

Her Instagram followers responded enthusiastically, praising her fashion choices. Actress Kimberly Williams Paisley chimed in, saying, “Love my sweats,” while Rita Wilson noted, “These are vintage. Very sought after.”