Entertainment
Jennifer Garner’s ‘Pizza Cracker’ Recipe: Simple and Delicious
Los Angeles, CA – Jennifer Garner has once again captivated food lovers with her easy and delicious “pizza cracker” recipe. Featured in a recent interview, Garner explained the joy behind this simple culinary creation.
The star of the popular cooking series, “Pretend Cooking Show,” reminisced about the dish, describing how it can be made from leftover pizza dough. “If I’m cooking, it’s gonna be a pizza cracker, where you just take pizza dough, bake it, and it bubbles up,” she said.
With many fans intrigued, they quickly turned to her Instagram for the original pizza dough recipe she shared back in 2018. Garner explained that she brushed the rolled-out dough with olive oil, sprinkled it with herbs like thyme and rosemary, and baked it until it turned into the beloved snack her family now calls “#pizzacracker.”
Notably, using store-bought pizza dough can streamline the process. Garner’s simplicity makes it clear that anyone can whip up this dish in about 10 minutes. Once the dough is ready, the amount used and herbs sprinkled is entirely up to the individual’s taste.
A key to success is rolling the dough thin to achieve that bubble effect when baked. However, those trying this at home should keep a close eye; Garner noted a baking time of about eight minutes, which can vary based on the oven.
While Garner hasn’t revealed specifics on serving the cracker, she suggests it could accompany a hearty salad or main dish as a tasty side. Viewers are left wondering: is it best enjoyed on its own or with dips? It appears that fans will have to try it out for themselves to find their preferred way to serve.
As a final note, the excitement surrounding this dish highlights Garner’s ability to blend her cooking expertise withat the charm fans adore.
