Entertainment
Jennifer Garner Plays Matchmaker to Keep Ben Affleck Away from J.Lo
LOS ANGELES, CA — Jennifer Garner is reportedly trying to prevent ex-husband Ben Affleck from rekindling his romance with Jennifer Lopez. A source revealed to Globe that Garner fears another reunion would be a mistake.
The insider shared, “She knows Ben is lonely and can’t help but worry that he’s going to get back with J.Lo — which she thinks would be a mistake. Jen would like to see him in a more stable relationship.”
Affleck, 53, and Lopez, 56, famously called off their wedding almost twenty years ago, but they reunited and married in 2022. However, they split just two years later. Recently, they were seen promoting the film Kiss of the Spider Woman, which Affleck produced and Lopez starred in.
<p“This rattled Jen,” the source said, adding that Garner feels compelled to take action to prevent Affleck from reconnecting with Lopez.
The tension between Garner and Lopez has been ongoing since Affleck and Lopez’s first engagement. Garner reportedly wants her ex to find someone more grounded. “Jen wants Ben to find someone down to earth,” the source disclosed. “She knows plenty of beautiful women who she can set him up with.”
Although Garner has moved on with businessman John Miller, 47, following their breakup in 2015, Affleck remains an important part of her life through their three children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.
“Ben will always be family,” noted the insider. “That’s why Jen has a vested interest in seeing him with someone who she likes.”
