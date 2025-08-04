Entertainment
Jennifer Garner Sparks Engagement Rumors with New Ring
Los Angeles, CA – Jennifer Garner was recently spotted wearing a glittering ring on her left hand, igniting speculation about her relationship status with businessman John Miller. Garner, best known for her role in the movie ’13 Going on 30,’ began dating Miller, CEO of CaliGroup, in 2018, following her split from ex-husband Ben Affleck.
The couple’s relationship has had its ups and downs, including a brief breakup in 2020. However, they reportedly rekindled their romance the following year and have maintained a level of privacy in their relationship. Earlier this year, they were seen together, with sources indicating they had taken a significant step by having Miller spend considerable time at Garner’s Los Angeles home.
Rumors intensified after Garner was photographed wearing the ring, leading many to speculate about a possible engagement. ‘John is basically living with Jennifer,’ a source told Us Weekly in May, adding that Miller was still trying to find a new place after vacating his own home.
Despite the engagement buzz, Garner and Miller have remained tight-lipped about their future plans. In a recent sighting, the couple appeared affectionate while enjoying a cozy date night at Brentwood Country Mart, further fueling speculation regarding their relationship.
Eyewitnesses shared that they were ‘holding hands and kissing,’ with one observer commenting, ‘They looked happy and at ease, like a married couple that is thriving.’
