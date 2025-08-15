Jennifer Garner Takes Son Fin on Sweet Outing in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Jennifer Garner was spotted enjoying a sweet outing with her son, Fin, on Sunday. The actress, 53, treated her 16-year-old son to a trip to Rocket Fizz, a popular candy store in the city.

During their visit, the mother-son duo browsed through the aisles filled with a variety of candies and hundreds of soda flavors. Garner, who shares Fin with ex-husband Ben Affleck, was seen leaving the store with three bags full of treats.

Garner donned a casual look, wearing a striped t-shirt and blue jeans, complemented by sneakers. Her brunette hair was styled in a relaxed bun, and she sported sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. Fin matched his mom’s casual vibe, wearing a black zip-up hoodie, navy t-shirt, beige cargo shorts, and sneakers.

The two were later seen loading their goodies into the back of Garner’s car. Fin’s siblings, Violet, 19, and Samuel, 13, were not present during this outing.

Last month, Garner took all three children to Nobu, a well-known Japanese restaurant in Malibu. It was noted that Violet has been cautious about health precautions, as she contracted a post-viral condition back in 2019.

Violet has continued to speak out on health and climate issues, even authoring an essay titled “A Chronically Ill Earth: COVID Organizing as a Model Climate Response in Los Angeles.” In the piece, she explored parallels between climate change and responses to crises like COVID-19, highlighting the need for more proactive measures.

Garner and Affleck, who finalized their divorce in 2018, maintain a positive co-parenting relationship. Garner has recently been dating John Miller, and she has expressed pride in their teamwork as parents. On Father’s Day, she shared a heartfelt tribute to Affleck, calling him “three people’s favorite landing spot.”

Garner has spoken in interviews about the challenges of raising teenagers, admitting it’s hard for her to step back and allow them to make their own choices. She expressed a strong interest in their lives and futures, which can often make parenting decisions difficult.

The affectionate outing with Fin shows Garner’s commitment to spending quality time with her children amid their busy lives.