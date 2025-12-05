Jennifer Job Joins Wake County School Board Amid Controversy

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) — Jennifer Job was officially sworn in as the new member of the Wake County Board of Education on Tuesday night, filling the District 8 seat that was previously held by Lindsay Mahaffey. Mahaffey stepped down to spend more time with her family.

Job, who holds a doctorate in education, expressed her commitment to serve on the board through at least 2028. She has had a significant career in education, having worked as a teacher education professor at Oklahoma State University and as a teacher in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro district.

In her new role, Job highlighted several priorities, including strengthening special education services, closing the achievement gap, and developing an artificial intelligence framework for schools. Job cited her daughter as a major motivator for her service, emphasizing the importance of representation for students and teachers.

“Hannah goes to an elementary school in Wake County, and so it’s more important to me than ever that the kids are well represented, the teachers are well represented, and that we’re doing the best we can,” Job said.

The appointment of Job to the board has been met with some criticism regarding the selection process. During a recent meeting, board members Cheryl Caulfield and Wing Ng abstained from voting on Job’s appointment, questioning the transparency of the process.

Chris Heagarty, the outgoing board chairman, defended the decision, stating that it is customary for discussions to occur after an initial vote among board members. Heagarty emphasized that Job was chosen based on her interview performance, not on partisanship.

Job’s selection followed interviews held on November 25, where she was chosen from a pool of 14 applicants. The District 8 seat represents parts of Apex and eastern Wake County, a region known for its rapid growth and diverse political landscape.

As a former English teacher and a leader in the Wake County Democratic Party, Job’s experience has been acknowledged as an asset to the board. She is expected to resign from her position as vice chair of the party to fulfill her obligations on the board.

The next election for the District 8 seat is scheduled for November 2028.