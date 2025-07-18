Jennifer Lawrence Embraces Summer Sneaker Trend in NYC

New York City, NY – Jennifer Lawrence, a trendsetter known for her love of fashionable footwear, was spotted showcasing a new summer staple this week. The actor, who has been influential in footwear trends, was seen in Midtown wearing a pair of black and cream-soled velcro shoes.

These shoes, part of what’s being called the ‘sneakerina’ trend, combine elements of both sneakers and ballet flats. With a thick embossed strap and Vibram sole, they are practical yet stylish, making them ideal for new mothers like Lawrence, who recently welcomed her second child.

The sneakerina trend has gained traction on runways and among various fashion brands, including Louis Vuitton and Cecilie Bahnsen. The term is a blend of ‘sneaker’ and ‘ballerina,’ referring to feminine-shaped sneakers that appeal to a more audacious fashion crowd.

Lawrence paired her sneakers with an oversized white t-shirt featuring a Picasso print, cobalt blue cardigan, and loose primary red trousers. She opted for a cream knit tote bag and a black bucket hat, further enhancing her laid-back summer look.

The shift in Lawrence’s footwear choices signals a growing acceptance of relaxed elegance in fashion, especially as other celebrities like Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner lean towards heeled styles. With this new addition to her wardrobe, Lawrence confidently embraces the sneakerina trend, which appears to be here to stay.

This fresh take on summer footwear reflects a blend of comfort and style, with Lawrence leading the charge in making sneakers a staple of chic summer fashion.