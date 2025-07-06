Entertainment
Jennifer Lawrence’s Pay in Passengers: A Look at Hollywood’s Gender Disparity
LOS ANGELES, CA – Jennifer Lawrence, a leading Hollywood actress known for her charm and talent, earned a staggering $20 million for her role in the 2016 film “Passengers.” The movie, which also starred Chris Pratt, follows two passengers on a long space journey who face unexpected challenges.
Lawrence’s character, Aurora Lane, is awakened from her deep sleep by Jim Preston, played by Pratt. Their evolving romantic relationship unfolds against stunning visuals of interstellar travel, exploring themes of emotion and fate.
Despite mixed reviews, “Passengers” grossed over $303 million worldwide, making it a major success. The film was produced by Sony, which reportedly offered Lawrence 30% of the movie’s profits in addition to her initial $20 million paycheck.
In comparison, Pratt’s salary started at $10 million, later bumped to $12 million, highlighting the pay disparity between female and male leads in Hollywood. In a significant industry shift, Lawrence’s earnings in “Passengers” marked a step towards addressing this gap.
The film was directed by Morten Tyldum and faced production challenges before receiving the green light after a change in studio leadership. It also earned Academy Award nominations for Best Original Score and Best Production Design.
As a prominent player in the industry since her rise to fame through the “Hunger Games” series, Jennifer Lawrence continues to choose diverse projects that showcase her versatility, and “Passengers” remains one of her noteworthy accomplishments to date.
