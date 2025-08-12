Jennifer Lawrence Reflects on Emma Stone’s Hair Transformation for ‘Bugonia’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jennifer Lawrence opened up in a recent interview with Vogue about her initial hesitation regarding Emma Stone shaving her head for the film ‘Bugonia.’ The upcoming dark comedy, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, features Stone as a pharmaceutical CEO who is kidnapped by conspiracy theorists convinced she is an alien.

Lawrence, who is a two-time Oscar winner and a close friend of Stone, admitted, “I really didn’t want her to shave her head. I had already lived through the Billie Jean King haircut.” She referring to the short hairstyle Stone had in the 2017 film ‘Battle of the Sexes,’ where she portrayed tennis legend Billie Jean King.

For ‘Bugonia,’ Stone embraced her inner Natalie Portman from ‘V for Vendetta‘ and shaved her hair on camera. The emotional moment had her in tears prior to filming, as it reminded her of her mother’s battle with breast cancer. As she described it, “She actually did something brave. I’m just shaving my head.”

Despite her initial worries, Stone ultimately appreciated the shaved look. “No better feeling in the world. The first shower when you’ve shaved your head? Oh my God, it’s amazing,” she said. Meanwhile, Lawrence acknowledged Stone’s beauty in the new look, stating, “Honestly, she looked beautiful. She pulled it off.” Stone’s mother even expressed envy, saying, “I’m so jealous. I want to shave my head again.”

Stone also reflected on her career, saying, “The more challenging it gets, the more I like it. If you’re not growing or pushing yourself to different places, you get stagnant.”

Stone won her second Best Actress Oscar for ‘Poor Things,’ also directed by Lanthimos. On stage during the awards ceremony, Lawrence handed the Oscar to Stone, marking a special moment for their friendship. “In true Emily form, as soon as we got offstage and ran into the bathroom to scream and cry,” Lawrence shared. Afterward, she whispered to Stone, “Two-time best-actress winner,” to which Stone responded, “I feel like that’s bad, though.”

‘Bugonia’ is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and is scheduled for theatrical release on October 24 by Focus Features.