Entertainment
Jennifer Lawrence Stars in Cannes Hit ‘Die, My Love’
CANNES, France — The official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film ‘Die, My Love’ has been released, showcasing a gripping story led by Jennifer Lawrence. The film, which premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, depicts a mother’s struggle with psychosis in rural America.
In ‘Die, My Love,’ Lawrence plays Grace, a new mother dealing with her mental unraveling while navigating her relationship with her husband, played by Robert Pattinson. The cast also includes notable actors Sissy Spacek, Nick Nolte, and LaKeith Stanfield.
The narrative explores Grace’s quest for identity as she adjusts to motherhood in an isolated environment. Critics are already praising the film, with Damon Wise from Deadline calling it a “brutal but beautiful story” of a married woman’s mental disintegration. Wise suggested that Lawrence’s performance may be the best of her career, potentially earning her a fifth Oscar nomination.
The film was snapped up for $24 million at Cannes and is set for domestic release on November 7, 2025. The screenplay is co-written by Lynne Ramsay, Enda Walsh, and Alice Birch, based on the novel by Ariana Harwicz. Producers include Ramsay, Jennifer Lawrence, and Martin Scorsese.
As audiences await the national release, early reviews highlight the film’s powerful depiction of postpartum depression, showcasing a psychologically immersive perspective that resonates deeply. The film is described as a haunting journey through despair and emotional turmoil.
