Jennifer Lopez Prepares for Vegas Residency with Sizzling Throwback

Las Vegas, Nevada – Jennifer Lopez shared an exciting throwback video on Instagram on December 2, showcasing her dynamic performance from World Pride in Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

In the video, the 56-year-old singer dazzles in a flame-patterned bikini, complete with a triangle top and cheeky thong bottoms. She styled her look with nude fishnet tights, highlighting her toned physique as she energized the crowd with her choreography.

“See you THIS MONTH for The JLo Show in Vegas! Which song do you want me to PLAY!?” Lopez teased in her post.

The release of the clip directly precedes her highly anticipated Vegas residency, set to begin during New Year’s Eve week. Lopez will perform four shows initially, before continuing with eight more shows in March 2026.

Fans reacted enthusiastically in the comments, praising her dedication and impressive fitness. One follower wrote, “56 where?!???” while another remarked, “Body goals.”

Lopez, who hosted the 2025 American Music Awards at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas on May 26, is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable performance during her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

This latest video gives a glimpse of what fans can expect, as Lopez seems ready to take the stage with more energy than ever.