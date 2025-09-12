Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Her Dream Role in ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’
LOS ANGELES, CA — Jennifer Lopez is finally stepping into the spotlight for a role she has long dreamt about, starring in the movie musical “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” During a post-screening Q&A on Wednesday night, she shared her early aspirations of starring in musical films.
Lopez recounted her experience auditioning for the 1996 adaptation of “Evita,” a role that ultimately went to Madonna. “I went to audition for ‘Evita’ for [director] Alan Parker,” she said. “I had been practicing for weeks and I sing my heart out and he goes, ‘You’re amazing. You know Madonna has the part, right?'” She laughed and added, “I said, ‘OK, bye-bye. Nice to meet you.'”
Now, nearly 30 years later, Lopez is landing her big break as Ingrid Luna in Bill Condon’s adaptation of “Kiss of the Spider Woman
