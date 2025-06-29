Jennifer Lopez Sparks Romance Rumors with Brett Goldstein Amid Post-Divorce Challenges

Los Angeles, CA — Rumors are swirling about Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein following their on-screen collaboration in the upcoming film, “Office Romance.” The speculation comes as Lopez navigates her post-divorce life after separating from actor Ben Affleck last year.

While filming in the Dominican Republic, sources claim Lopez, 55, and Goldstein, 44, were spotted getting cozy at a wrap party, enjoying a private dinner and retreating to a cabana. “It’s the first time Lopez has been linked to someone since her split from Affleck,” a source stated.

Affleck, 52, reportedly has mixed feelings about the budding romance. A source close to him noted, “He thinks Brett should get out of it if he knows what’s good for him, but clearly he’s too swept up by Jennifer’s charms to see what’s happening to him.” Affleck, who has experienced the pressures of Lopez’s lifestyle firsthand, suggested that Goldstein might struggle to meet her expectations.

Lopez has insisted she is happy being single for now, despite the ongoing rumors. A spokesperson asserted, “She is focused on her happiness and personal projects, including the release of Office Romance.”nnIn the film, Lopez stars as Jackie, the president and CEO of Air Cruz, who must navigate a strict no-fraternization policy when a handsome new lawyer joins her team. Goldstein plays the lawyer, bringing additional chemistry to their collaboration.

The cast also includes Edward James Olmos, Bradley Whitford, and Amy Sedaris. Fans eagerly await the film’s premiere date and any developments regarding Lopez and Goldstein’s relationship. The growing attention surrounding them illustrates the public’s fascination with celebrity romances.