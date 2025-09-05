Jennifer Lopez Stuns at YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Jennifer Lopez made a striking appearance at the Young Eisner Scholars (YES) 25th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The 56-year-old singer captivated everyone with her floral gown and powerful statement about education and empowerment.

Lopez walked the red carpet in a cream-colored gown by Roberto Cavalli. The dress featured a plunging neckline and a colorful floral pattern, enhanced by a sheer, flowing skirt. She paired the stunning outfit with a gold choker necklace and wore her hair sleek and straight.

The YES program aims to support high-potential students from low-income communities in Los Angeles, New York City, and rural Appalachian North Carolina. The initiative provides the educational resources needed for students to achieve success. Lopez celebrated this effort on Instagram, praising the program and sharing her excitement about the gala.

Other notable attendees included Kris Jenner, Elizabeth Olsen, Ryan Seacrest, and Jason Bateman. The star-studded event took place at the Bel-Air Country Club amidst a glamorous atmosphere.

Earlier, on September 3, Lopez was seen attending a business meeting in Los Angeles, wearing a chic Chloé top and flare jeans. She accessorized her look with layered gold jewelry and carried an expensive Hermés Birkin bag, valued between $45,000 and $75,000.

In August, Lopez also gave fans an inside look at her European tour, sharing glimpses of her stylish outfits on social media. She expressed joy for her fashion choices and hinted at new projects, including her upcoming musical film set to release on October 10.

Director Bill Condon praised Lopez for her role in the film, emphasizing her unique talent and ability to bring the character to life. “Jennifer Lopez is the reason this movie got made,” he stated. Her dedication during filming proved to be exceptional, showcasing her remarkable work ethic.