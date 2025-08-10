Jennifer Lopez Turned Away from Chanel Store in Istanbul

Istanbul, Turkey – Before her headline performance at the Yenikapi Festival Park on Tuesday, August 5, Jennifer Lopez found herself with free time to kill in Istanbul earlier this week. Turkish media reported that she spent several hours shopping on Monday at the upscale Istinye Park mall, making a stop at the Chanel store.

However, when Lopez attempted to enter the Chanel shop, a security guard, apparently unaware of who she was, denied her entry, stating the store was at capacity. According to reports, Lopez was unfazed by the situation. She replied with a calm, “OK, no problem.”

Later in the day, the store’s security approached Lopez again and invited her to visit the Chanel location, but she declined that invitation. This incident highlights Lopez’s easygoing demeanor during a busy tour schedule.

This wasn’t the first time Lopez showed grace under pressure. During her July 25 concert, she experienced a wardrobe malfunction when her skirt fell. She humorously tossed the skirt into the crowd and joked, “I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.”

Lopez is currently on her ‘Up All Night: Live in 2025’ tour, which began on July 8 in Pontevedra, Spain. The tour has taken her through several countries, including Hungary, Italy, and Turkey. It will conclude with performances in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on August 10, and Sardinia, Italy, on August 12.

In addition to her tour, Lopez is set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman,’ directed by Bill Condon. The film will also feature Diego Luna and Tonatiuh Elizarraraz and is scheduled for release in theaters on October 10.