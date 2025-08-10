Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez Turned Away from Chanel Store in Istanbul
Istanbul, Turkey – Before her headline performance at the Yenikapi Festival Park on Tuesday, August 5, Jennifer Lopez found herself with free time to kill in Istanbul earlier this week. Turkish media reported that she spent several hours shopping on Monday at the upscale Istinye Park mall, making a stop at the Chanel store.
However, when Lopez attempted to enter the Chanel shop, a security guard, apparently unaware of who she was, denied her entry, stating the store was at capacity. According to reports, Lopez was unfazed by the situation. She replied with a calm, “OK, no problem.”
Later in the day, the store’s security approached Lopez again and invited her to visit the Chanel location, but she declined that invitation. This incident highlights Lopez’s easygoing demeanor during a busy tour schedule.
This wasn’t the first time Lopez showed grace under pressure. During her July 25 concert, she experienced a wardrobe malfunction when her skirt fell. She humorously tossed the skirt into the crowd and joked, “I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.”
Lopez is currently on her ‘Up All Night: Live in 2025’ tour, which began on July 8 in Pontevedra, Spain. The tour has taken her through several countries, including Hungary, Italy, and Turkey. It will conclude with performances in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on August 10, and Sardinia, Italy, on August 12.
In addition to her tour, Lopez is set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman,’ directed by Bill Condon. The film will also feature Diego Luna and Tonatiuh Elizarraraz and is scheduled for release in theaters on October 10.
Recent Posts
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions
- Netflix Unveils Gripping New Horror Series ‘Wayward’
- Las Vegas Aces Host Struggling Connecticut Sun in WNBA Clash
- Puka Nacua Gains Insights from Davante Adams at Rams Training Camp