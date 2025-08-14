Jenny Han Takes the Helm for ‘Last Dance’ Episode on Prime Video

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jenny Han, author and creator of the popular trilogy, made her directorial debut with the fifth episode of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty‘ titled ‘Last Dance,’ released on August 6. In an impressive credit lineup, Han served as director, screenwriter, and executive producer, showcasing her multifaceted role in the series.

‘It was really funny,’ Han reflected on the episode’s post-production. ‘But you know what? You’ve got to take up space for the work that you do.’

The series, based on Han’s novels published between 2009 and 2011, follows Isabel ‘Belly‘ Conklin as she navigates love and heartbreak during her summers at a beach house. The latest episode gives fans a closer look at the character Conrad‘s thoughts, as he grapples with his feelings for Belly and his brother Jeremiah.

Han said she chose to direct this specific episode because of its pivotal peach scene, which fans had anticipated. ‘The peaches scene was one that people had been waiting for the whole show to see,’ she noted. ‘I wanted to treat it really carefully.’

Despite meticulous planning, Han faced challenges when trying to capture the perfect blooming flowers for this scene, leading to three rescheduled shoots. ‘They still hadn’t bloomed yet, so we kept coming back and checking on them,’ she explained.

With her extensive background in storytelling, Han’s influence has been crucial to the series’ success. ‘Her team is awesome,’ Han mentioned regarding the inclusion of Taylor Swift’s songs in the show, which enhances the emotional resonance for fans.

As for Han’s cameo, she teased that it will only be her voice this time, leaving fans curious about how it will fit into the narrative. ‘I don’t think anyone’s going to figure this one out,’ she laughed.

Reflecting on the series’ impact, Han emphasizes the connection it has forged with millennial women who grew up reading her books. ‘The fact they’re still here and they’re still really resonating with the story is so special to me,’ she said.

Han confirmed her desire to tackle more projects in the future. ‘I would love to be able to sit down and write a new book,’ she said, though for now, her focus remains on the success of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’

‘It really is Belly’s story,’ Han concluded. ‘Just continue on this journey with her, and hopefully, you’ll feel satisfied by where she ends up.’