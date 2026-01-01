Entertainment
Jenny McCarthy Reflects on Faith After Charlie Kirk’s Death
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Actress Jenny McCarthy shared a personal account of how the assassination of Charlie Kirk reshaped her faith in a recent episode of the podcast Culture Apothecary with host Alex Clark. McCarthy revealed that the tragedy prompted her to deepen her relationship with Jesus.
“I was so broken when he was shot, I prayed and prayed,” McCarthy said. She described her desperate attempts to find hope amid the pain, reaching out to doctors to see if Kirk’s wounds could heal. McCarthy noted the positive shift that followed the tragedy. “Look at the mass awakening. Look at how many people came closer to God, even including myself,” she said.
Raised Catholic, McCarthy always had a relationship with God, but she explained that Kirk’s death changed everything for her. “I surrendered. I am so devoted. I started Bible study immediately. We just have become devout since Charlie’s passing,” she shared.
McCarthy attended Kirk’s memorial service, describing it as a moment of mass awakening. “He changed the world. He saved the world. Imagine having that as your legacy; you brought all those people closer to Christ,” she stated.
Her testimony serves as a reminder that hardship can foster spiritual growth and connection, even in the darkest times. The story of her renewed faith highlights how life experiences can inspire others to pursue their own spiritual journey.
Recent Posts
- Jill Scott Returns with New Album Set for February 2026 Release
- Deputies Respond to Knife-Wielding Man in Humboldt County
- Nets Seek Redemption Against Hot Wizards After Recent Losses
- Spurs Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Struggling Pacers
- Fairfield Basketball Coach Achieves 100th Win in Dominant Victory
- Notre Dame Hires Colts’ Charlie Partridge as Defensive Line Coach
- Angel Reese Turns Heads with Courtside Fashion Statement
- Shane Beamer Voices Frustration Over Assistant Coach’s Departure
- Charlotte Car Accident Lawyers: Your Guide to Legal Recovery
- Tennessee Kicker Max Gilbert Enters Transfer Portal After Tough Season
- First Supermoon of 2026 Set for January 3
- Rice’s Daveon Hook Injured During Armed Forces Bowl Against Texas State
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Ole Miss in College Football Playoff Rematch
- Charlotte Car Accident Lawyers Assist Victims with Eye Injuries
- Declan Rice Out for Arsenal’s Match Against Aston Villa
- Manchester United Eyes Sporting CP Winger Salvador Blopa
- Pulisic Shines as Milan Dominates Verona 3-0
- Toulouse Hosts Lens in Showdown of Ligue 1’s Best Scorers
- Zeke Berry Enters Transfer Portal After Successful Michigan Career
- Emma Thompson Reflects on ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Writing Doubts