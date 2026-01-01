Jenny McCarthy Reflects on Faith After Charlie Kirk’s Death

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Actress Jenny McCarthy shared a personal account of how the assassination of Charlie Kirk reshaped her faith in a recent episode of the podcast Culture Apothecary with host Alex Clark. McCarthy revealed that the tragedy prompted her to deepen her relationship with Jesus.

“I was so broken when he was shot, I prayed and prayed,” McCarthy said. She described her desperate attempts to find hope amid the pain, reaching out to doctors to see if Kirk’s wounds could heal. McCarthy noted the positive shift that followed the tragedy. “Look at the mass awakening. Look at how many people came closer to God, even including myself,” she said.

Raised Catholic, McCarthy always had a relationship with God, but she explained that Kirk’s death changed everything for her. “I surrendered. I am so devoted. I started Bible study immediately. We just have become devout since Charlie’s passing,” she shared.

McCarthy attended Kirk’s memorial service, describing it as a moment of mass awakening. “He changed the world. He saved the world. Imagine having that as your legacy; you brought all those people closer to Christ,” she stated.

Her testimony serves as a reminder that hardship can foster spiritual growth and connection, even in the darkest times. The story of her renewed faith highlights how life experiences can inspire others to pursue their own spiritual journey.