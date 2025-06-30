Jenny Mollen Reveals ER Visit After Microdosing Tirzepatide

LOS ANGELES, CA – Actress Jenny Mollen shared her frightening experience after microdosing tirzepatide, a medication used primarily for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, which led to an emergency room visit. In an Instagram Story on Thursday, June 26, Mollen, 46, revealed she was hospitalized just two nights prior and described being in a ‘crazy haze.’

‘I had a lot of unanswered questions about it that just ironically got answered for me in the form of a trip to the ER,’ she expressed. ‘I’m in such a f***ing haze. It’s been a crazy 48 hours.’

Tirzepatide is a GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) medication that regulates blood sugar and appetite. Although typically prescribed for diabetes, it has gained popularity for weight loss purposes. Mollen recounted that she lost a considerable amount of blood during her hospital stay and shared videos of her ambulance ride.

In a follow-up piece on her Substack, she discussed her ‘growing concerns’ regarding the mental health effects of GLP-1 medications. ‘I do think that in the coming years, we will hear more about how GLP-1s cause depression, ruin marriages, and rob us of our capacity for feeling joy,’ she wrote.

Mollen noted specific changes in her emotional state while taking the medication, including increased crying and anxiety levels. ‘I was crying more frequently. I couldn’t control the tears when discussing topics that used to bring me joy,’ she wrote. She also described feeling less euphoric during joyful moments, stating, ‘Even on a rollercoaster, my sense of euphoria was dampened.’

Health and wellness influencer Janelle Rohner, 37, has also been using a GLP-1 medication, and she recently admitted to microdosing in her own YouTube video, adding to the conversation around these medications.

Mollen expressed gratitude for her doctor, Dr. Albert Sassoon, for his support during her hospital visit. ‘Thank God for my OBGYN who spent his entire night on the phone with me and Lennox ER throughout my harrowing journey,’ she said.

The actress, known for her role in the series ‘Girls,’ aims to shed light on the potential side effects of GLP-1 medications not just on physical health, but mental health as well. She concluded by hoping her experiences might help others regarding their own decisions about peptide use.