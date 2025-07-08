Entertainment
Jensen Ackles Teases ‘Supernatural’ Reunion in ‘The Boys’ Final Season
LOS ANGELES, CA — Jensen Ackles, known for his role as Soldier Boy in the hit series ‘The Boys,’ recently discussed the upcoming fifth and final season and his reunion with former co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins.
In an interview, Ackles revealed that he and his ‘Supernatural‘ co-stars meet monthly. ‘We see each other more often than you would think — honestly, at least once a month,’ he shared.
Speaking about their time together on the set of ‘The Boys,’ Ackles described the experience as surreal. ‘It was like inviting my friends over to somebody else’s house for dinner,’ he said. ‘I was like, ‘Listen, guys, don’t make me look bad. I got to stay here.’ They were amazing. I can’t wait to talk more about it because it was quite an experience.’
Showrunner Eric Kripke has expressed interest in working with Padalecki in the final season. “I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about,” Padalecki told Deadline. ‘Eric and I are indelibly connected forever.’
Following Ackles’ introduction as Soldier Boy in Season 3, Padalecki’s onscreen father made an appearance in Season 4 through Billy Butcher’s hallucination.
This week, Kripke wrapped filming the finale and expressed mixed emotions. ‘It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude,’ he wrote. ‘We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing.’
The fifth season of ‘The Boys,’ set to premiere in 2026, follows a record-setting Season 4 on Prime Video.
