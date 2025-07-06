Jenson Button Calls Max Verstappen F1’s Greatest Driver Amid Transfer Rumors

Silverstone, England – Jenson Button, the former Formula 1 world champion, has stirred excitement in the paddock by labeling Max Verstappen as “probably the best racing driver that’s ever raced in a Formula 1 car.” This statement comes amid ongoing rumors regarding Verstappen’s potential move to Mercedes.

As the 2025 British Grand Prix unfolds, Verstappen finds himself at the center of speculation about his future. Though under contract with Red Bull until 2028, an exit clause could enable an earlier departure, fueling discussions of a significant switch to Mercedes.

On Sky Sports F1, Button praised Verstappen, stating, “The good thing that Max has in his favor is he’s probably the best racing driver that’s ever raced in a Formula 1 car. My view. So everyone wants him.” Button’s comments add weight to Verstappen’s standing as a formidable contender in the sport.

Button’s assessment comes during a pivotal time in the driver market. With his remarkable performances this season, many in the paddock share Button’s view, leading to a rising interest in Verstappen’s services from various teams, notably Mercedes.

“Red Bull has given him so much over the years, and this car really suits his driving style,” Button continued, emphasizing the remarkable synergy Verstappen has with his current team. However, he acknowledged that the Mercedes power unit is strong compared to their rivals.

Even as Aston Martin and other teams eye a chance to sign Verstappen, Mercedes appears to lead the charge should he decide for a fresh challenge. Button pointed out that Verstappen holds significant bargaining power in this scenario.

As rumors swirl and discussions heat up, fans are left to debate Verstappen’s legacy alongside F1 legends like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. The potential for Verstappen to leave Red Bull could reshape the competitive landscape of Formula 1 for years to come.

The young Dutch driver has shown exceptional talent, aggression, and consistent performance, making him a major force in the sport. Whatever decision he ultimately makes, Verstappen’s impact on Formula 1 remains undeniable.