Jeonbuk Coach Foyet Prepares for Match Against Struggling Daegu FC

JEONJU, South Korea — Jeonbuk Hyundai coach Gus Foyet remains cautious as his team prepares to play Daegu FC in the 26th round of K League 1 on the 16th at Jeonju World Cup Stadium. Jeonbuk stands at the top of the league, maintaining an impressive record of 21 games without loss, including six consecutive wins.

Currently, Jeonbuk leads the league with 57 points from 17 wins, six draws, and two losses. Foyet aims for his squad to achieve a 60-point milestone by defeating the bottom-placed Daegu, which has not secured a win this season.

“It’s going to be a tough opponent,” Foyet stated. “We have to show why we are in the lead.” Despite their strong record, Jeonbuk faces a challenge as they will be missing key defenders for the match. Kim Young-bin is sidelined due to accumulated warnings, while Hong Jung-ho is out with enteritis symptoms, and Kim Tae-hyun is injured.

Foyet has adjusted his lineup, deploying Park Jin-seop as a central defender and starting Yeon Je-woon, Kim Tae-hwan, and Choi Chul-soon in their places. “I didn’t change it because I wanted to change it,” Foyet said regarding the lineup adjustments. “The five spots in attack remain intact, and we are still a strong team.”

Transfer player Gamboa will be on the bench for the first time in a while, alongside Chumashi. Foyet expressed hope for Gamboa’s contribution, stating, “He should also be a starting point for counterattacks.” He emphasized his commitment to player selection based on performance rather than reputation.

Jeonbuk currently holds a 15-point lead over second-place Daejeon Hana Citizen, leading to discussions about a potential double-digit victory margin. Foyet cautioned his players to maintain focus during this critical period. “Players should concentrate now,” he emphasized. “It’s not easy given our winning atmosphere, but we must train harder.”

Reflecting on their recent match against FC Anyang, Foyet shared his frustration despite the victory, stating that the team cannot afford to repeat past mistakes. “I think we need to be vigilant again based on the last game,” he concluded.