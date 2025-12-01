Jeremiah Smith Sparks Controversy with Touchdown Against Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith returned from injury on Saturday and made waves in the rivalry game against Michigan. In the second quarter, Smith completed a controversial 35-yard touchdown, despite questions about whether he maintained control of the ball.

The game had an intense start, with Michigan holding a narrow 6-3 lead. Smith’s touchdown shifted momentum back to Ohio State, but the celebrations were cut short as officials reviewed the play. Replays showed Smith juggling the ball near the end zone, leading to speculation over whether he fumbled before scoring.

Despite slow-motion footage suggesting Smith may have stepped out of bounds, the original call stood. Officials ruled the touchdown good, citing a lack of conclusive evidence to overturn it, which incited frustration among Michigan fans. “That is a terrible call in the Michigan game. Jeremiah Smith very clearly fumbled that and it should be Michigan ball,” one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Immediately following the touchdown, Michigan capitalized on the momentum, executing a strategic drive that culminated in a 49-yard field goal, narrowing Ohio State’s lead to 10-9 just before halftime.

Smith, along with teammate Carnell Tate, who also returned from injury, faced pressure to perform after missing a recent game against Rutgers. Head coach Ryan Day expressed optimism about their recovery before the matchup, saying, “Nobody wants to play more than those two guys.”

The hotly debated touchdown underscored the fierce rivalry and emotional stakes of the game, with fans and analysts weighing in on the controversial call. As the clock ticks down on the season, all eyes are on how such moments will impact the standings.