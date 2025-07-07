Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri Aim for Oscars After The Bear

LOS ANGELES, CA — Following the success of FX’s acclaimed series The Bear, stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri have new films releasing in just three months, both eyeing awards, including potential Oscar nominations for the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.

White, who plays the lead in The Bear, stars as Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming film Deliver Me from Nowhere. This movie chronicles the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album, Nebraska, and captures a pivotal chapter in the artist’s life as he nears superstardom while confronting personal challenges. Critics are abuzz as White performs his own vocals, impressively resembling Springsteen’s distinct sound.

Edebiri, on the other hand, is featured in After the Hunt, a gripping tale about a college professor faced with dark secrets when a colleague confronts her about a serious allegation. It boasts a star-studded cast, including Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield.

The competition for the Oscars between White and Edebiri underscores the challenges for The Bear’s future. While both actors shine in their upcoming roles, their other projects may lead to scheduling conflicts that could affect the production of subsequent seasons of the show, which has already been renewed.

Deliver Me from Nowhere is set to hit theaters on October 24, following the release of After the Hunt on October 17. As the awards season approaches, both actors face high expectations following their impressive performances.