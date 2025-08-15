Entertainment
Jeremy Allen White’s Belly Button Sparks Internet Buzz Again
Bellport, New York – Jeremy Allen White is trending again for a curious reason: the ongoing debate over the whereabouts of his belly button. The actor, who gained fame for his role in ‘The Bear,’ was recently spotted at a beach in Long Island, showcasing his fit physique in a series of shirtless photos.
White, 34, first garnered attention for this peculiar query after his Calvin Klein photoshoot last year. Fans were quick to remark on the apparent absence of his belly button amidst his sculpted abs, launching the internet search for the missing feature. Despite these accusations, White certainly has a belly button; it may just be a little hard to notice in specific images.
The recent beach outing has reignited the fascination with White’s midsection, although his belly button was visible in other shots from the previous Calvin Klein campaign and in various paparazzi pictures. The actor’s latest appearance in Bellport has fueled this ongoing discussion, even though many observers still struggle to locate his belly button.
The mystery surrounding White’s abdomen appears to stem from the original photos taken during last year’s campaign, which circulated broadly online. As the trend resurfaces, it has overshadowed the star’s upcoming film roles, including the highly anticipated ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere‘ and ‘Enemies.’
