Entertainment
Jeremy Allen White Stars in Upcoming Biopic on Bruce Springsteen
NEW YORK, NY — Jeremy Allen White will portray Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic, “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” set to premiere on October 24, 2025. The film explores Springsteen’s life while creating his iconic 1982 album, “Nebraska.” Produced by 20th Century Studios and directed by Scott Cooper, the film is based on Warren Zanes’ biography of the same name.
Springsteen, often referred to as “The Boss,” has been closely involved in the film’s production alongside his manager, Jon Landau. David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many.”
White, known for his roles in “The Bear” and “Shameless,” expressed his gratitude for Springsteen’s support during filming. He remarked, “I feel really lucky we all had Bruce’s blessing on this film.” Springsteen recently acknowledged White’s performance, calling him “a terrific actor” and praising his interpretation, stating, “He sings very well. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize.”
The film depicts some of the most challenging times in Springsteen’s life, focusing on themes of struggle and authenticity as depicted in his music. Other cast members include Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau, Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, and Odessa Young as his love interest, Faye.
A trailer released on June 18 revealed a glimpse of White’s portrayal of Springsteen. Jeremy Strong, commenting on the emotional depth of the film, stated, “It’s really a story about artistic authenticity in an increasingly synthetic world.” The film promises to explore the pivotal moment in Springsteen’s career, as he navigated personal and professional challenges while crafting one of his most significant albums.
Deliver Me from Nowhere will hit theaters just in time for awards season, with White already being tipped as a potential Best Actor contender. Audience anticipation is building as glimpses of the film begin to surface.
