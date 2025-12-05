Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japan for Drug Smuggling

Tokyo, Japan – American actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris was arrested last month in Japan on suspicion of attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the country, local authorities reported. Harris, 36, was taken into custody on November 16 at Naha Airport on Okinawa island after customs officers found 0.78 grams of crystal containing MDMA in his tote bag, according to an Okinawa Regional Customs spokesperson.

The arrest was made under Japan’s strict Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act. Customs officials filed a criminal accusation with the regional prosecutor’s office to start formal charging proceedings against him. An official from a police station in Tomigusuku city confirmed that Harris remains in custody, but declined to comment on whether he has confessed to the allegations.

Harris traveled to Okinawa for tourism, arriving from Britain with a layover in Taiwan, the customs spokesperson stated. Okinawa is known for its beaches and American influences, situated approximately 1,500 kilometers southwest of Tokyo.

Japan’s drug laws are among the toughest in the world, with severe penalties for possession and smuggling, even for small amounts. In recent years, notable foreigners have faced similar charges, including former Australian rugby player Blake Ferguson and musician Paul McCartney, who was arrested in 1980.

Harris gained prominence with his Tony-nominated play “Slave Play,” and is also known for his role in the Netflix series “Emily in Paris.” A representative for Harris has not yet responded to requests for comment on his current legal situation.