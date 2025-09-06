Jeremy Irons Returns for The Beekeeper 2 Alongside Jason Statham

LOS ANGELES, CA — Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons is set to reprise his role in the sequel to The Beekeeper, alongside action star Jason Statham. The announcement was made on September 3, 2025, and production is scheduled to begin this fall.

Irons will return as Wallace Westwyld, a character he portrayed in the first film, which was released in January 2024. In The Beekeeper, Westwyld served as the head of security for Danforth Enterprises. The upcoming sequel will be directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Kurt Wimmer. It is produced by Miramax and distributed worldwide by Amazon MGM Studios.

The first film garnered significant box office success, grossing $162.6 million globally and earning a 92% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praised its engaging plot and action sequences, which center on Statham’s character, Adam Clay, a retired operative seeking revenge for the death of his landlady.

“The Beekeeper 2” is expected to delve deeper into the character dynamics, potentially featuring Irons as a villain assembling a team of antagonists. Tjahjanto highlights that the sequel will maintain a genre-focused approach, drawing inspiration from anime.

Irons is no stranger to significant roles in film and television. He won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Claus von Bulow in Reversal of Fortune in 1991 and has received multiple Golden Globe and Emmy awards throughout his career. His involvement in The Beekeeper 2 marks a rare return for the distinguished actor in a franchise.

The release date for The Beekeeper 2 has not been officially announced, but anticipation is high following the success of the original film.