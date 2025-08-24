Jeremy Jacquet Draws Attention from Real Madrid and Arsenal

Rennes, France – Jeremy Jacquet, a rising star for Stade Rennais, is garnering interest from top clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid and Arsenal. The young centre-back has impressed since returning from a loan at Clermont Foot, where he showcased his defensive skills.

Jacquet played nine competitive matches for Rennes last season, making a significant impact in their defense. His strong performances have led to increased scrutiny from major clubs, and sources say Real Madrid is closely monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation. Reports suggest the Spanish side views Jacquet as a potential reinforcement for their defense.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is also keeping tabs on Jacquet as they seek to strengthen their defensive options. Despite the interest from these renowned clubs, Jacquet’s immediate future may lie elsewhere, as Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal has reportedly stepped up their pursuit. They have identified him as a prime target for their U-21 squad and are willing to offer a substantial salary.

However, insiders indicate that Jacquet has shown little desire to make a move to Saudi Arabia at this stage in his career. Sources suggest he is focused on developing at Rennes, where he has the potential to become one of Ligue 1‘s top defenders. A successful season with Rennes could lead to a big transfer next season, especially with clubs like Real Madrid and Arsenal interested.

As clubs jockey for position, Jacquet’s next steps remain uncertain. For now, he is keen on solidifying his place at Rennes, where his journey continues.