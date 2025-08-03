Sports
Jeremy Peña’s Injury Raises Concerns for Astros Amid Playoff Push
BOSTON — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña exited Friday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox during the 10th inning due to a hamstring cramp. This development raises concerns for the Astros as they fight for their fifth consecutive division title.
Peña, 27, returned to the lineup after a five-week stint on the injured list due to a fractured rib. He marked his comeback by going 3-for-5 in the game, bringing his season batting average to .326. Peña’s previous postseason performances have been remarkable, and the team hopes he remains healthy as they approach the playoffs.
Following his exit, Astros manager Joe Espada provided an update stating, “Jeremy Peña’s right hamstring cramped up on his final swing in the 10th inning. He’s being evaluated.” Peña’s injury occurred shortly after he rejoined the team, having previously not played since June 27.
In Peña’s absence, newly-acquired infielder Carlos Correa moved to shortstop, while Ramón Urías took over at third base. Despite Peña’s impressive performance, the Astros lost the game 2-1 after Roman Anthony hit a walk-off single for the Red Sox. This loss added to the Astros’ recent struggles, now showing a record of 4-6 in their last 10 games.
As the situation unfolds, the Astros and fans will be looking for further updates on Peña’s health, knowing that his contributions are crucial to their success this season.
