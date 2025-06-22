Jeremy Piven Brings Comedy to New Zealand for First Time

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor Jeremy Piven is set to perform in New Zealand for the first time in July. Known for his roles in ‘Entourage‘ and ‘Mr Selfridge,’ Piven is bringing his dynamic stand-up comedy to local audiences.

With a career spanning decades, Piven started acting at the age of 8. He recalls a humorous moment where a fan at a urinal requested he shout like his character Ari Gold from ‘Entourage.’ “It was awkward, but looking back, I’m thankful,” he shared. “It shows how my work has touched people.”

His roles have varied greatly, from the acclaimed Ari Gold to the historic figure in ‘Mr Selfridge.’ “It was a complete 180,” Piven reflected about his transition from the fast-paced ‘Entourage’ to the intricacies of portraying a retail pioneer. Despite its success in New Zealand, the show didn’t gain the same traction in the U.S., something Piven attributes to the differences in how shows are marketed.

Piven, who grew up in Chicago, shared a funny interaction with fans in the UK who mistook him for a British actor. “They thought I was from the UK doing an American accent. People often make assumptions based on names,” he said.

Throughout his career, he has dabbled in various genres, including crime dramas and children’s films. Yet, he feels most at home on stage, stating, “Since I was 8 years old, I’ve been on stage as an actor.” Piven credits his mother, Joyce Piven, a renowned acting coach who passed away earlier this year, for his confidence and skills. “She always empowered us to have fun and be in a state of play,” he recalled.

Moreover, his mother inspired his upcoming film project, an adaptation of Arthur Miller‘s short story ‘The Performance.’ “She handed it to me and said, ‘this is a great role for you.’” The film is directed by his sister Shira Piven, making it a family affair.

Piven, who admires Kiwi sports figures, encourages those in the entertainment industry not to feel alone in their struggles. He underscores the importance of staying true to oneself, highlighting a lesson from the last book he gave to his mother, which spoke about not comparing oneself to others. “It’s crucial to be a person of your word,” he said.

As Piven prepares to take the stage in New Zealand, he aims to provide a much-needed dose of laughter during the winter months. A night with Jeremy Piven promises to be the perfect remedy for the winter blues.