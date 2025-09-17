Jeremy Piven to Perform in Boston, Inspired by Tom Brady

BOSTON, Mass. — Two-time Golden Globe and three-time Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Jeremy Piven is set to perform at the Wilbur Theater in Boston on Friday, September 19.

Piven, known for his role in the hit series “Entourage,” spoke about his admiration for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, with whom he has worked. Piven has expressed a deep respect for Brady’s talent and determination.

During a recent interview, Piven shared insights about their time together on set. He stated, “When I looked into Tom’s eyes, I saw a fire and passion that is rare. It inspires me in my work as well.” This connection has fueled Piven’s upcoming performance, making it a personal experience for him.

Fans can expect an engaging show as Piven combines his comedic talent with the inspiration he draws from Brady’s legendary career.

This performance marks an exciting opportunity for both Piven fans and football enthusiasts in Boston to witness the actor’s humor and enthusiasm.