Entertainment
Jeremy Renner Denies Ex-Wife’s Threat Claims Amid Custody Battle
LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Jeremy Renner, known for his role in the Marvel franchise, has denied allegations made by his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco during their 2019 divorce and custody dispute. In a recent interview, Renner addressed these claims, stating, “Being accused of things you’ve not done… doesn’t feel good to anybody.”
Pacheco, a Canadian model, accused Renner of making threats against her life, alleging he once put a gun in his mouth and fired it into the ceiling while their daughter, Ava, was present. These accusations were reportedly included in legal documents filed during their contentious custody battle.
Renner, 54, called media coverage of the allegations “clickbait,” emphasizing that it hurts feelings and dehumanizes people. He expressed his frustration, saying, “It’s all the salaciousness that happens out there, and I’m used to that, because I’m a public figure.”
The couple married in 2014 but separated after just ten months. Their divorce proceedings intensified later that year after Pacheco filed for sole custody of Ava, who is now 12 years old. The two eventually reached a joint custody agreement.
Despite the tumultuous past, Renner indicated a positive relationship with Pacheco, stating, “Her mom and I get along very well, and we’re in each other’s lives. It’s lovely.” He also noted that Pacheco has welcomed a new child, sharing that she sends him “beautiful pictures” of her family.
Renner, currently promoting his memoir, “My Next Breath,” maintains he does not let public opinion affect his life. “I don’t read people’s reviews, I don’t read people’s comments. I don’t care,” he said. He added that he is not dating anyone at the moment.
