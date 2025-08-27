Jeremy Ruckert’s Jets Future Uncertain as Cuts Loom

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — With roster cutdown day approaching, the New York Jets must make critical decisions about their tight end situation. Rookie Mason Taylor is expected to start, but veteran Jeremy Ruckert‘s spot on the roster is in question.

The Jets are evaluating four tight ends: Taylor, Ruckert, Stone Smartt, and Andrew Beck, who can also play fullback. Taylor did not participate in the preseason finale on Thursday, while Ruckert did, surprising many, including New York Post reporter Brian Costello.

“It was a little surprising to see fourth-year tight end Jeremy Ruckert playing in the game,” Costello said, highlighting concerns about Ruckert’s standing on the team. “This calls into question whether his roster spot is as firm as believed.”

While cutting Ruckert would be unexpected, ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted that a trade might be a possibility. Ruckert has been inconsistent during training camp, impacting his chances of remaining on the team.

<p“Ruckert worked with the starters for the summer, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they sought a trade partner,” Cimini remarked. “His roster spot isn’t secure.”

Cimini did praise Taylor and Beck, calling Taylor the future of the position. The Jets drafted Ruckert out of Ohio State in 2022 with the No. 101 overall pick. To date, he has recorded 35 receptions for 264 yards but has yet to score a touchdown. Last season, he reached career highs in games played (17) and starts (9), with 18 catches for 105 yards.

Under new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, Ruckert’s future, once thought solid, may now be at risk. The team is preparing for the regular season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 7.