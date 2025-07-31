Jeremy Strong in Talks to Play Mark Zuckerberg in Sorkin’s Sequel

LOS ANGELES, CA — Academy Award nominee Jeremy Strong is in early discussions to portray Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin‘s upcoming film, “The Social Network Part II.” This sequel follows the success of the original 2010 film, which won three Academy Awards and grossed $226 million globally.

Sorkin, who wrote and directed the first film, has also penned the script for this new installment, inspired by a series of articles titled “The Facebook Files,” published by The Wall Street Journal in 2021. Insiders indicate that while discussions are underway, no formal offers have been made yet.

The new film aims to highlight how internal reporting at Facebook, now known as Meta, revealed the negative impact of its social media platforms on teenagers, the spread of misinformation, and its role in the events leading up to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Beyond Strong, actors Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison are being considered for key roles. If deals are finalized, Madison would portray Frances Haugen, the whistleblower who brought vital information to regulators and the press. White may play a former Wall Street Journal tech reporter involved in breaking the Facebook files story.

Strong’s casting as Zuckerberg would replace Jesse Eisenberg, who portrayed the role in the original film but has reportedly declined to reprise it. With no formal agreement yet, the project remains a high priority for Sony Pictures.

Sorkin, alongside producers Todd Black, Peter Rice, and Stuart Besser, hopes to present his cast and budget to studio executives soon. The industry sources noted that the film may share themes with previous whistleblower narratives, like “The Insider” and “Spotlight.”n

Strong is well-known for his work in HBO’s acclaimed series “Succession,” where he played Kendall Roy. This past year, he earned an Oscar nomination portraying Roy Cohn in “The Apprentice.” Madison received accolades for her recent role in “Anora,” which won five Oscars, including Best Picture.

As the film moves forward, Sorkin’s vision aims to be as thought-provoking as its predecessor, exploring technology’s role in society and the ethical challenges it presents.