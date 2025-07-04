Jermaine O’Neal Reflects on Shaquille O’Neal’s Impact in NBA

Los Angeles, CA – Jermaine O’Neal shared his thoughts on his NBA encounters with fellow giant Shaquille O’Neal, during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. O’Neal, who entered the league directly after high school in 1996, recounted the challenges he faced while competing against some of the best centers, including Shaq.

“When I first played against Shaq, it was a truly daunting experience,” Jermaine O’Neal explained. Shaquille O’Neal, a Hall of Famer, dominated the league with his incredible 7-foot-1, 300-pound stature. Jermaine noted, however, that despite Shaq’s ferocity on the court, he had a caring side.

“There were times when you could tell he liked certain opponents,” Jermaine said. “He would lighten up in games with them. It’s like he cared about people.” He emphasized that Shaq, while ruthless as a competitor, had a different vibe with those he respected.

Jermaine O’Neal believes Shaquille O’Neal’s respect for others shaped his game. “He understood his strength,” he said. “No one else could match his combination of size and agility. He could have really dominated everyone.”

Shaquille O’Neal, too, had layers to his character. In a past interview on Inside the NBA, he admitted to his own fears while facing off against NBA legends. He recalled, “I was terrified on the court—especially of players like Michael Jordan.”

Despite towering over most players, Shaq expressed worry about making mistakes. He stated he didn’t want to face embarrassment from being dunked on by his peers. “It was crucial for me to perform well,” he said. “Losing dignity was something I feared.”

The relationship between Jermaine and Shaquille has evolved over the years, highlighting the camaraderie and respect that often exists among fierce competitors in the NBA. Shaquille’s powerful presence undoubtedly set a standard in the league and left a lasting influence, as acknowledged by Jermaine O’Neal.