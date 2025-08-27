Entertainment
Jerry Adler, ‘Sopranos’ Star, Dies at 96
NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Adler, a veteran actor best known for his roles in “The Sopranos” and “The Good Wife,” died peacefully in his sleep on August 23. He was 96 years old. His passing was confirmed by the Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York City, with his representative Sarah Shulman sharing the news with the media.
Adler was remembered by friends and colleagues shortly after the announcement. Frank J. Reilly, a close friend, paid tribute to him on social media, celebrating Adler’s late-blooming career. “You know him from one of his iconic roles, but did you know he didn’t start acting until he was 65?” Reilly wrote, sharing nostalgic photos of the beloved actor.
Born on February 4, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, Adler initially thrived behind the scenes, contributing to over 53 Broadway productions as a stage manager and director before transitioning to an on-screen career. His first significant television role came in 1991 with the series “Brooklyn Bridge.” But it was his portrayal of Herman “Hesh” Rabkin—Tony Soprano’s advisor in “The Sopranos”—that defined his legacy.
Following the conclusion of “The Sopranos” in 2007, Adler’s career continued to flourish with notable performances in “The Good Wife” and its spin-off, “The Good Fight.” Robert King, the executive producer of both shows, reminisced about how Adler’s humor and presence led them to keep him for multiple episodes, remarking on what a joy it was to work with him.
Adler is survived by his wife, Joan Laxman, and four daughters. He often reflected on the oddity of achieving fame later in life, stating in a 2017 interview, “You spend your whole career backstage, and then suddenly you’re a celebrity. It’s so weird.” Adler’s career spanned over three decades, and he leaves behind an indelible mark in the landscape of television and theater.
