Jerry Bruckheimer Teases Sequel to ‘Crimson Tide’

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed on June 30 that he is developing a sequel to the iconic 1995 film “Crimson Tide.” The announcement came during his appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.” Bruckheimer expressed hope that original star Denzel Washington would return for the new film.

“We have a really good director and writer talking to the navy right now about what’s going on under the water,” Bruckheimer said, teasing potential new developments in the underwater thriller.

Washington, who played Lieutenant Commander Ronald “Ron” Hunter in the original film, might be willing to reprise his role if the script is compelling. “If we give him a good script, I think he’d do it,” Bruckheimer said, acknowledging that there is currently no finished screenplay.

The original film depicted a tense standoff aboard a U.S. nuclear submarine, with Washington’s character clashing with Captain Franklin “Frank” Ramsey, played by Gene Hackman. The production faced significant challenges, as Hackman passed away earlier this year at age 95, and other key figures from the film, such as director Tony Scott and writer Robert Towne, have also died.

Despite these losses, Bruckheimer remains optimistic about moving forward with the project. He noted, “We had Tony Scott, a phenomenal director. We had Quentin Tarantino and Robert Towne, two of the greatest writers… I don’t know if I’ll ever replicate that kind of writing for a film.”

While Washington’s participation is contingent on the script, fans of the original film are eager for news on the sequel’s progress. “Crimson Tide 2” is still in early development, and Bruckheimer looks to find new stars to fill pivotal roles alongside Washington.

A spokesperson for Disney, which produced the original movie, has not yet commented on the project.