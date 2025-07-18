Entertainment
Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn Share Unique Financial Arrangement
Los Angeles, CA — Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn opened up about their financial arrangement during a recent appearance on Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live.” The couple, married for 18 years, revealed that they keep their finances completely separate.
“We keep our money completely separate,” Romijn, 52, stated. However, she noted they maintain a “community pot” to cover family expenses related to their twin daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip.
Romijn explained, “That’s like one of the first conversations you have when you decide to enter into a legal agreement together.” The couple contributes to their family account on a quarterly basis, with the amounts varying based on who is working more.
“I have to say, we actually throttle how much money we put into that account sometimes,” O’Connell, 51, disclosed. Romijn added that the arrangement provides some flexibility, stating, “The one who’s not working gets a little bit of a break and the one who is working puts in a little more.” They both emphasized their teamwork in balancing work and family life.
After the birth of their daughters, they decided that one parent would always stay home with the kids while the other works, ensuring they play an active role in parenting. “So, no one else is ever going to raise them besides us,” Romijn affirmed.
This candid discussion about their finances and parenting roles highlights a unique approach towards their long-term partnership.
