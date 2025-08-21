Jerry Jones Reveals Battle with Stage 4 Melanoma After 15 Years

DALLAS, Texas

Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has revealed that he has been battling melanoma for over a decade. He disclosed this information last Wednesday, shedding light on his difficult journey with the illness since his diagnosis with stage 4 cancer in 2010.

Jones, who has been a powerful figure in sports since taking over the Cowboys in 1989, shared that his fight against cancer has been filled with challenges. Despite overseeing the team’s success on the field and enhancing its brand recognition, this preseason has been marked by various challenges, not just for the team but also for Jones personally.

Undergoing two lung surgeries and two lymph node procedures, Jones has faced a grueling recovery process. He credited an experimental treatment called PD-1 for saving his life, although it came with severe side effects. “It ate my hips up,” Jones admitted during a press conference at the team’s training camp in Oxnard. He added that he was compelled to have both hips replaced due to the treatment’s impact on his bones.

Throughout this difficult journey, the 82-year-old Jones has maintained a positive outlook. “But other than that, I’m so proud to get to be sitting here with you guys and doing what we do,” he stated, demonstrating his resilience and gratitude for life. This reflection showcases Jones’ determination to overcome adversity while leading the Cowboys.

As the Cowboys face their own set of preseason challenges, Jones’ health issues add another layer of complexity to the team’s atmosphere.