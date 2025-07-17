Jerry Rice Skeptical About 49ers’ Offseason Roster Changes

San Francisco, CA — The San Francisco 49ers made significant roster changes this offseason, adding 11 players through the NFL draft. However, not everyone is optimistic about these moves. Franchise legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice shared his concerns during the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

When asked about the 49ers’ preparations for the upcoming season, Rice expressed skepticism about the team’s ability to compete effectively in 2025. He stated, “I just feel like we added on too many pieces.” Rice explained that he would have preferred the team to maintain last year’s group and simply enhance it for the current season.

Rice emphasized that the influx of young players may slow the team’s cohesion. “A lot of young guys. Now, can Kyle Shanahan pull it together and can these guys jell? We have to wait and see,” he said. He noted the uncertainty surrounding the new roster as Super Bowl 60 is set to take place in San Francisco.

Despite his concerns, Rice affirmed his unwavering support for the 49ers. He commented, “I’m always going to go Niners no matter what,” but also highlighted the challenge of integrating so many new players. He warned that if the team fails to find its rhythm this year, it might take additional time to develop a competitive edge in future seasons.

Among the key departures for the 49ers this offseason were linebacker Dre Greenlaw, cornerback Charvarius Ward, and safety Talanoa Hufanga, further complicating the team’s dynamics as they strive for success.