Entertainment
Jersey’s Best Podcast Explores New Jersey’s Unique Mall Culture
PARAMUS, New Jersey — This week, the Jersey’s Best Podcast takes a deep dive into the fascinating culture of shopping malls in New Jersey. The latest episode is out now on various platforms, including NJ.com, and offers listeners an engaging discussion about why malls have become a staple of New Jersey life.
Host Jeremy Schneider, a food and culture reporter for NJ.com, is joined by Jersey comedian and former mall employee Nick Fierro. Together, they explore the history of malls in the Garden State, which boasts more shopping malls per square mile than any other state, earning one area the nickname ‘Mallville USA.’
”New Jersey is synonymous with malls,” Schneider said. ”They’re not just shopping venues; they’re centers of culture and community.” The episode delves into the obsession many New Jerseyans have with malls, examining how they represent more than just a place to shop.
Fierro reflects on his experiences at Willowbrook Mall, sharing humorous anecdotes and discussing how malls shaped his upbringing. ”The mall was where we spent our weekends, and it was more than just retail; it was a social hub,” he said.
This episode also features the ‘Garden State Gauntlet,’ where Fierro faces off in a quiz about malls in New Jersey. Schneider encourages listeners to subscribe and leave reviews to support the podcast.
For those interested in all things New Jersey, this episode is a must-listen. Discover the charm and history behind the state’s love for its shopping malls and why they continue to hold a special place in the hearts of New Jerseyans.
