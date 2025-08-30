Jersey Mike’s Names Eli Manning as New Spokesperson, DeVito Stays in Mix

COLLEGE PARK, MD—Jersey Mike's has officially introduced two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning as the new face of its advertising campaigns, marking a significant shift for the popular sub sandwich chain.

The campaign will be the first major push since Jersey Mike’s became an official NFL sponsor earlier this year. Manning will add a sports angle to the brand’s image, while longtime spokesperson Danny DeVito still plays a role in the marketing strategies.

The humorous dynamic between Manning and DeVito comes to life in a new advertisement where DeVito dramatically falls through the ceiling to confront Manning. DeVito, well-known for his charm and comedic persona, has been representing the brand since 2022, highlighting his connection to New Jersey.

“Eli’s role is about marrying humor with our football partnership,” said a Jersey Mike’s spokesperson. “We believe this will deepen our ties with sports fans, while also reaching new audiences.”

Manning enjoyed a successful 16-season career with the New York Giants and was named Super Bowl MVP twice. His addition is seen as a strategic move to further solidify Jersey Mike’s presence in the sports world following its recent growth after being acquired by Blackstone.

The new campaigns aim to showcase a blend of sports and humor, maintaining a light-hearted brand image while expanding its marketing footprint. As Jersey Mike’s continues its evolution, retaining DeVito ensures a seamless transition while also acknowledging a beloved figure within the company’s identity.

DeVito’s time with Jersey Mike’s has included campaigns steeped in nostalgia, perfectly aligning with the brand’s heritage as a New Jersey staple.

As Jersey Mike’s looks to capitalize on its NFL sponsorship, the combination of Manning and DeVito exemplifies a clever strategy to bridge the past with future brand endeavors. Both personalities are emblematic of Jersey Mike’s values and growth ambitions.