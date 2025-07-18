Sports
Jesper de Jong Faces Tallon Griekspoor at Nordea Open Quarterfinals
Bastad, Sweden — Jesper de Jong will play against Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the Nordea Open on Friday, July 18. Griekspoor is favored with odds of -160, while de Jong is the underdog at +125. The matchup showcases an all-Dutch rivalry at the ATP 250 event.
De Jong secured his spot in the quarterfinals after defeating Vit Kopriva in straight sets, winning 7-6, 7-5. The match was intense, with De Jong initially leading 5-2 in the first set before Kopriva leveled at 5-5. However, De Jong clinched the set in a tiebreak, followed by a crucial win in the second set.
Tallon Griekspoor advanced after a dramatic victory over Andrea Pellegrino. Griekspoor lost the first set and was down 5-3 in the second, but he broke Pellegrino’s serve to keep his hopes alive. Despite facing three match points in the tiebreak, Griekspoor fought back to win the second set 8-6 and took the third set 6-3.
In their previous encounter, De Jong leads the head-to-head series 1-0, having won 7-6, 6-4 at the Montpellier Open. However, this will be their first match on clay, which adds an extra layer of uncertainty. Griekspoor will need to elevate his performance to compete effectively against De Jong.
Viewers can watch the match on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK and on Tennis Channel in the US. The match is set to begin at an undisclosed time at the Bastad Tennis Stadium.
